Security Advisor Doyal Pays Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda

June 1, 2023, 7:54 a.m.

Indian Prime Minister Security's Advisor Ajit Doval paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ at New Delhi-based Maurya Hotel on Wednesday evening.

According to PM’s Private Secretariat, Doval visited PM Prachanda at the Maurya Hotel in New Delhi, where PM is currently staying. PM and Doval were joined by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra as well.

PM Prachanda is on a four-day official visit to India.

PM reached New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and was warmly received by Meenakshi Lekhi Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. After arriving at India’s capital New Delhi, PM Prachanda then proceeded to Maurya Hotel, where, he is holding bilateral talks with Indian diplomats.

