PM Dahal Performs Puja At Mahakaleshwor Temple

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who is on a four-day visit to India, reached the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Prime Minister Dahal, who was seen in a happy mood after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Ujjain on Friday.

Dahal was seen in Janai and dhoti while worshiping Mahakal.

Prime Minister Dahal offered 108 kg Rudraksh and 51 thousand Indian rupees at the Mahakaleshwar temple. This is the first public temple visit of Dahal, who is about to turn 70 years old.