Lumbini Cable Car Commercially Opened

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has officially inaugurated the Lumbini cable car. Prime Minister Dahal Prachanda inaugurated the Bottom station at Golpark Bamghat in Butwal by unveiling a copper plate.

After the inauguration, Basantpur in Palpa, which can be reached by Lumbini cable car, has now become a religious and tourist destination full of structures including Bhagwati Temple, Ganesh Temple, Kailash Mountain, Var Peepal, Dhunge Dhara, ponds, etc. along with the temple of Kamakhyadevi.

Earlier, on the 15th of Jeshtha, the idol of Kamakhya Devi was enshrined and worship started. Guhati and 11 pundits from Nepal gave religious sermons during the week-long worship service

The Kamakhya temple in Basantpur is built in the style and art of the temple in Guhati, India. There is a religious belief that a visit to the Kamakhya temple will fulfill one's wishes and free one from worldly bonds.

A tripartite agreement has been signed with Butwal sub-metropolitan city and Tinau rural municipality for the daily operation of the cable car. Lumbini Cable Car Pvt Ltd will allocate 2 percent of the ticket fee to the two municipalities.

This is the third cable car to be launched by IME Group. Earlier, the IME Group has already launched Maulakalika cable car at Chandragiri in Kathmandu and recently at Gaidakot in Nawalpur.

Chairman of Lumbini Cable Car Pvt. Ltd. Chandra Prasad Dhakal said that the operation of Lumbini Cable Car has added a new religious and tourist destination to Basantpur. President Dhakal also mentioned that the Lumbini Cable Car was successfully completed and put into operation on time due to the love, harmony and cooperation received from the collective efforts of the local brothers and sisters including the Government of Nepal, Lumbini State Government, and local governments.

President Dhakal also said that he believes that this tourist infrastructure connecting Rupandehi and Palpa districts will help in the economic and social transformation of Rupandehi, Palpa, Nawalparasi and Kapilvastu districts and the entire Lumbini province.

President Dhakal said that he hoped that this project would prove to be a milestone in fulfilling the wishes of the political leadership and common people of the province to make Rupandehi the economic capital of Lumbini province. President Dhakal also announced a new campaign to build cablecar religious tourism circuit.

President Dhakal said that under this circuit, if the religious journey starts from Lumbini cable Carr in Butwal, a situation can be created to reach Pathibhara via Moulakali, Muktinath, Manakamana, Chandragiri, and Kalinchok.

In the future, this circuit may be extended to other religious tourist places. While the need to increase the length of stay of tourists in Nepal is being felt, this circuit can contribute to prolonging the stay of foreign tourists.

The total cost of the project including Lumbini cablecar Balkar and Resort is Rs 5 billion. In the first phase, one and a half billion has been invested in the cable car. Vez and non-veg restaurants have been made separately for tourists at the top station, while hotels, children's gardens, skywalks, and jeep lines are under construction. The cable car detachable system can carry 6000 passengers daily.

The bottom station is 230 meters above sea level and the top station is 940 meters above sea level. Top station can be reached in 10 minutes journey from Button station. Chairman Dhakal said that the cable car is an easy way to reach Basantpur especially in the summer season. With the cable car in operation, structures including a five-star hotel will be built at the top station at a cost of 3.5 billion.