Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions Of Karnali And Gandaki Provinces

June 8, 2023, 7:29 a.m.

Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, and hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, and hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be Partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province today.

