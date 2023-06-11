How do you see the role of RPP?

RPP is a strong ally of Hinduism and supports both constitutional monarchy and Hinduism. Within the context of constitutional monarchy, we require a crown. We want to revert to being a Hindu state.

That is our own agenda, uninspired by anyone, and unrelated to Indian politics in any way. To help Hindus around the world identify Hindu nations, we aim to designate Nepal a Hindu state. That is destroying the nation's splendor and glory.

How much Nepalese Hinduism has influenced the BJP's ascent in India. Do you believe that Indian Hindus will support the issue that your party has raised?

Because it is so tolerant and knowledgeable, Nepalese Hinduism differs from other forms of Hinduism. Our Hinduism is not oppressive or domineering. As a way of life, Hinduism. Most Hindus identify as such at birth, and everyone is welcome to do so. We don't, in my opinion, typically preach and coerce conversion. We are really pleased of the sizeable Hindu population we have in India, Indonesia, America, and Europe. Hindus are Hindus no matter where they are. Hinduism is a way of life because it is organic.

Do you believe that a constitutional monarchy and Hindu state, as advocated by your party, are feasible in the current environment?

Since we have made the main way of looking at reality our ground reality, it only makes sense that we hope both will occur sooner or later. There is no other choice for Nepal but to become a constitutional monarchy and Hindu state. Both components are essential to Nepal's existence and identity. Hinduism and constitutional monarchy have a strong potential of reviving in the current climate of instability and uncertainty.

How do you feel about the previous monarch traveling to various regions of the nation and the vast majority of people showing up to assist the former king?

This mass flight of citizens from all regions of the nation in support of the former King demonstrates the validity of the RPP's demands for a constitutional monarchy and Hindu Kingdom. Consider the restoration of the monarchy in Spain, England, and Cambodia as examples. Queen Elizabeth set the tone for England during her 70 years as monarch. The greater of England is England's only colony.

RPP was founded on five guiding principles. We support the nation, plurality, multiparty democracy, constitutional monarchy, and Hinduism. If there was a constitutional monarchy, it would be more grand. We support a multi-party democratic system. In 1990, I conducted negotiations with the political parties using the principles of multiparty democracy and constitutional monarchy. That foundation still exists. Unfortunately, following that, things changed.

You are now working with younger MPs from various parties in the parliament. How do you view your role as a legislator?

I'm thrilled to be a member of the parliament. They are Nepal's young, dynamic generation. The parliament is filled with wonderful women in addition to youthful men. They represent one spectrum of Nepal and are well-equipped, educated individuals.

What impact do you think the growth of the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) will have on the RPP?

Even during the election campaign, I was unaware of RSP's existence. They suddenly appeared. They currently have 20 seats. In by-elections, they won two of the three seats. I praised them for their accomplishments. Our group agreed that the most recent entry is quite significant.

We also recognize that it is time to move on to a new generation. We have begun to involve the younger generation in our work. Following the election, the party formed a committee headed by Rabindra Mishra to develop a fresh strategy for reinvigorating the party. We must reenergize the party and organize as a result. Gyanenra Bahadur Shahi and Rabindra Mishra are the new RPP. We must leave the area. We sat close to one another. He sits next to Dr. Swarnim Wagle, a famous thinker who recently won the by-elections. I know three or four excellent people who work at RSP. Our party needs RPP to reinvigorate it. We can prevent change if we band together.

I have not observed the same level of impact this time around as you four did in 1990 when you ran the entire House of Representatives. Is this a result of the house's size?

I assumed the role of the house's common figure for a month by pretending to be the oldest member. I have continued to play the balancing role. I serve on the committee for international relations. I'm always willing to go wherever they need me. I must, however, also consider my age as a standard figure.

How do you view Nepal's political leadership managing its foreign policy in light of the current situation of growing global dominance in our neighborhood?

The management of our geopolitics is currently a major concern. That is the main issue facing Nepal right now. Nepal was compared by Prithvi Narayan Shah to a yam between two enormous rocks. The lesson from that circumstance is that finding a balance between a portion of the south and a part of the north is crucial. The leadership in Nepal had vision even during the time of the huge British Empire and the smaller China. Both of our neighbors are now essential resources. China is on the rise, and the United States of America is the most significant country in the world.

When discussing the USA, you must take into account the QUAD countries of Australia, America, Japan, and India. We must maintain the balance between these two big forces because it is essential to Nepal's security and development.

How current is Chandra Sumsher Rana's policy of maintaining harmonious relations with both neighbors?

It still has value. He also despatched a delegation to China while maintaining excellent ties with British India. How come he did? He thought that Nepal's geopolitical existence required good relations with both the north and the south. That is the strategy we have long employed. No matter who holds power in the north or the south, I hope we will stick to that principle.

At a time when populist communist forces are in charge and are chanting anti-Indian slogans on the streets, India may believe that China is controlling Nepal. Which way do you see it?

No matter who is in power, Nepal's internal geopolitical situation is balanced between the northern and southern regions. America and China are currently the two most significant countries in world affairs. However, the two most significant countries are China and India. Between these two stones, we must reside. No matter who leads the two countries—Prithvi Narayan Shah, Maharaja Chandra Sumsher, or Prachanda—yam is a fundamental idea. most people notice.

Along with geography, India and Nepal have similar civilizations and religious traditions. How difficult is it for Nepal to preserve its ties with its neighbors?

Running nation is complex in and of itself. There need to be really skilled and sensitive. It calls for managerial talent. That is uncommon under our policy. The contraction is present. We have close cultural, religious, and civilizational ties to India. Three of our borders are open. There are no Himalayas between Nepal and China like there once were because we live in the age of chips, the internet, and technology. We must adapt to the times. We move in new directions. Most crucially, however, is cheap. We must adapt to the times. Our independence and sovereignty are one constant. As a nation, we must maintain both our independence and our sovereignty.

When will your book be released?

My book will be released soon. The book's title is We Three. The book makes brief mentions of my grandfather Maharaj Mohan Sumsher, my father General Vijaya Sumsher, who unhappily is not well recognized but achieved a lot for Nepal, particularly in the area of foreign affairs, and me. Given how well-known his efforts are, Chandra Sumsher doesn't require an introduction.

How do you think Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda would be received?

One of the most essential takeaways from his visit was that he had laid the groundwork for a long-term sale of energy, one of our most valuable resources and greatest expertise. In my opinion, if done so in accordance with the letter and spirit of the law, it would contribute greatly to Nepal’s economic development.

During the visit, India and Nepal inked seven agreements, including one on the exchange of power. How do you perceive it?

I've always thought that Nepal's primary resource is water, and the more electricity we can export, the better. We now have a long-term foundation for electricity export. The day Nepal's development is conceivable is a dream I've always had. However, everything now depends on how they will carry out and how the agreement's clauses are. For Nepal, which is a landlocked country, signing the transit agreement is particularly crucial. It is also crucial to begin work on the 400 kV cross-border transmission line between Butwal and Goraphur. This project is essential for selling power from Nepal to India, which is the largest market.

But the delegation led by Prachanda succeeds in obtaining the goal Nepal has been working toward for the past three decades. Another significant event of this visit is the signing of the new transit pact. The newly modified pact allows access to further ports without relying on the traditional Kolkata ports. Nepal and India have demonstrated that they must advance together to attain economic success and higher growth in a variety of areas, including commerce and power. PM Prachanda and Modi have demonstrated that resolving the trust deficit is essential to enhancing bilateral ties rather than seeing one another with distrust.

You have long been interested in water resources, formerly holding the ministry portfolio, and signing treaties such as the Mahakali Treaty. How do you see the these developments?

This is essential because the project has been languishing. Since I initiated the negotiations, Sher Bahadur Deuba and I am pleased with the commitments made by Prime Ministers Prachanda and Prime Minister Modi to advance the Panchaeshwor project. Even if it is not so simple, I look forward to seeing it put into practice.

As Nepal and Britain commemorated the 1923 Treaty's 100th anniversary, how do I, a great-grandson of Prime Minister Chandra Sumsher Rana, view the treaty?

Even though Nepal has always been an independent country,that was the first official recognition of Nepal's sovereignty by the world's superpower at the time. The empire of the nation will never set. It is crucial to recognize this wonderful country's independence and sovereign status. Being Chandra Sumsher's great-grandson makes me happy.

How do you perceive the likelihood of political stability in Nepal, which now has a hung parliament?

The number distribution among the parties doesn't provide stability, and the current parliamentary structure is essentially unstable. But even within that, I think the current coalition is pretty powerful.

Naturally, we and UML both voted against it. Despite this, we are still firmly in the opposition and will continue to play the necessary role of the opposition party. From here, I would argue that we need to put party and politics aside when it comes to foreign policy. This has major significance.