Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places In Bagmati Province

June 13, 2023, 7:31 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and brief thundershowers at one or two places of Madhesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the country tonight .

