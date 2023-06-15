EU Human Rights Journalist Award In Nepal- Call For Application

The Delegation of the European Union to Nepal is launching The EU Human Rights Journalist Award to recognise excellence in reporting on human rights issues in Nepal. The main objective of the award is to recognise the contributions of Nepali journalists to raise awareness on the need to promote and protect human rights with the authorities and the general public. LInk For Detail

The media play an important role in highlighting the challenges to defend human rights to ensure that all the human rights are well-protected in Nepal. We need to reach out to citizens and governments for meaningful action to defend human rights. Journalists can stimulate dialogue and action across borders by sharing information.

In this regard, the EU Human Rights Journalist Award aims to support Nepali journalists who are raising awareness about human rights and enhancing the understanding of the EU’s effort for protecting human rights.

The EU Delegation hopes that the Award will attract significant media interest in human rights and encourage high-quality human rights journalism in Nepal.

The selected journalists will then travel to Brussels, in order to find out more about the EU human rights policies and reporting, and discuss with Brussels-based media and the EU institutions. Upon their return to Nepal, they will be asked to publish news articles based on their experience in Brussels.

Eligibility

The Award is open to print and online professional journalists who are citizens of Nepal. For the purpose of the Award, professional journalists are deemed to be journalists working for officially recognised news outlets registered in Nepal.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit the following documents via email to delegation-nepal-journalist-competition@eeas.europa.eu

Application form, download the form here

A copy of the applicant’s published article (in MS-Word or PDF format).

The submitted article must be the applicant’s original work and cover “human rights issues” in Nepal.

The deadline for submission is 26 June 2023, 6 pm. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

Entry Details

Thematic scope

“Human Rights related issues” include but are not limited to human rights of the women, children, the elderly, persons belonging to marginalised or underprivileged communities such as Dalits, ethnic and sexual minorities. Human Right issues pertaining to freedom of expression, labour rights, or the impact of climate change on human rights can also be included.