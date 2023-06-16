All The Long Route Buses Depart From New Bus Park

All The Long Route Buses Depart From New Bus Park

June 16, 2023, 7:42 a.m.

The authorities have decided to strictly utilise the Gongabu-based New Bus Park as the sole terminal and ticket counter for long-route passenger vehicles leaving the Kathmandu Valley from June 16.

The decision came after Thursday's all-party meeting at the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).

The KMC had been issuing one notice after another for more than a month directing all the ticket counters operated outside the New Bus

Park to shut down by June 16 and to utilise it as the only terminal for long-route vehicles.

According to the notice, long-route (more than 250 km), medium-route (100 to 250 km) and short-route vehicles (25 to 100 km) leaving the Kathmandu Valley should only leave from the New Bus Park.

Likewise, all the ticket counters operating outside the bus park in places such as Gaushala, Kalanki and Koteshwor among others have also been directed to be closed.

While some public transport operators have reacted positively to the step, some have some reservations.

"The step will definitely help reduce crowding and hassle in other parts of the city. However, restricting people from boarding a vehicle from their nearby location along the main route and forcing them to reach the New Bus Park to buy a ticket would affect the passengers," said Deknath Gautam, general secretary at the Federation of Nepalis National Transport Entrepreneurs (FNNTE).

Source: The Rising Nepal

