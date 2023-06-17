LGBTQI+ Respondents Experience Widspread Violence In Nepal

Marking the Pride month, the national study “EVIDENCE TO ACTION: Addressing Violence Against LGBTIQ+ People in Nepal” was launched on 15 June 2023. The study was carried out by UN Women in collaboration with Blue Diamond Society Nepal, M&C Saatchi World Services, and Viamo, with funding support from the Embassy of Finland.

The national study “EVIDENCE TO ACTION: Addressing Violence Against LGBTIQ+ People in Nepal” with 1,181 LGBTIQ+ peoplerevealed a pervasive pattern of violence among LGBTIQ+ people in Nepal. The study covered forms of violence, including physical, emotional, sexual, and economic violence.

Four in five respondents (81 percent) reported to have experienced at least one form of violence in their lifetime. The study also showed that the experience of violence is exacerbated by various intersectional factors such as socio-economic status, disability, and caste/ethnicity.

In the event, LGBTIQ+ Activist and Make-up Artist Rose Magar share her lived experience of violence and courage. She urged everyone to create a safe environment for LGBTIQ+ people to live freely.

Echoing the recommendations in the study LGBTIQ+ activists, Gauri Nepali, Bipin Kadayat, Safal Lama, Sunrose Maskey, and Elyn Bhandari, called the government, development, and civil society partners to work together to:

Criminalize rape and other forms of sexual violence against LGBTIQ+ people

Recognize the rights of people who identify as trans women, trans men, third gender, intersex men, intersex women and non-binary to citizenship so that every individual’s right to identity can be guaranteed.

Guarantee LGBTIQ+ people theright to marriage equality.

Establish safe school environments for LGBTIQ+ students.Integrate sexual orientation and gender identity topics into the national school curriculum.

Ensure that GBV prevention and response programmes and policies for LGBTIQ+ people address the intersecting risk factors of violence, particularly in relation to caste/ethnicity, socio-economic status and disability.

Enhance the capacity of duty bearers and service providers to effectively address violence against LGBTIQ+ people.

Ensure effective and appropriate police responses to violence against LGBTIQ+ people.

Ensure effective and appropriate healthcare delivery for LGBTIQ+ people.

Recognize the essential liaison role played by LGBTIQ+ organizations.

Ensure the representation and participation of LGBTIQ+ people and their organizations in the development of all laws, policies and decision-making that affect their lives.

Ensure adequate and sustained funding to LGBTIQ+ organizations.

Speaking at the event, Hanaa Singer Hamdy, UN Resident Coordinator shared, “Nepal is one of the most progressive countries in South Asia providing special provision for LGBTIQ+ rights but much remains to be done to ensure LGBTIQ+ people can live lives free of discrimination and violence. Nepal needs to demonstrate its continued commitment by upholding the legal provisions and translate laws into concrete actions.”

Tuovi Leppänen, Head of Cooperation, Embassy of Finland also shared, “It is important we have a safe school environment. We should train teachers and classmates to respect each other irrespective of our gender identity or sexual orientation,” adding that Government of Finland is honoured to work with LGBTQI+ communities for a non-violent, equal Nepal.

Presenting his closing remarks, Hon'ble Member of National Human Rights Commission Manoj Duwady stated, “NHRC is committed to protecting the rights of LGBTQI+ people in Nepal. The report provides concrete recommendations on addressing violence against LGBTQI+ community in Nepal.”