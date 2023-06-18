Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Koshi Province

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province tonight

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Koshi Province, partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province, at a few places of terai regions of Koshi province and hilly regions of the rest of the country and at one or two place of rest of the terai regions of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province , partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province tonight.