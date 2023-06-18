Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Koshi Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Koshi Province

June 18, 2023, 7:34 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province tonight

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Koshi Province, partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province, at a few places of terai regions of Koshi province and hilly regions of the rest of the country and at one or two place of rest of the terai regions of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province , partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China’s Sichuan Airlines To Conduct First International Flights To Pokhara International Airport
Jun 18, 2023
The Water From Yangri And Larke Will Be Added In Melamchi Tunnel: PM Prachanda
Jun 17, 2023
LGBTQI+ Respondents Experience Widspread Violence In Nepal
Jun 17, 2023
Finding Sharing Workshop On Vegetable Crops Concluded In Janapur
Jun 17, 2023
Karki Sworn-in As Chief Justice Of Supreme Court
Jun 17, 2023

More on Weather

Monsoon Reaching Across Nepal By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Monsoon Rain Will Be Below The Average This Year By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Monsoon Enters In Nepal, Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Hewa River Flood: Two Dead,15 Missing, Infrastructures Worth Rs.500 Million Destroyed By Agencies Jun 18, 2023
Bangladesh, Sofya, And Cox Market By Bhoj Kumar Dhamala Jun 18, 2023
China’s Sichuan Airlines To Conduct First International Flights To Pokhara International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2023
PM Dahal Express Commitment To Start Yangri And Larke To Bring Additional Water To Kathmandu Valley By Agencies Jun 18, 2023
Putin Indicates Intention To Boost Ties With African Nations By Agencies Jun 18, 2023
China’s Unemployment Rate Soas As Economic Growth Slows By Agencies Jun 18, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75