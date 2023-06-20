Weather Forecast: Moderate To Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Bagmati Province

Weather Forecast: Moderate To Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Bagmati Province

June 20, 2023, 7:40 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places Madhesh, Bagmati, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Koshi Province, partly to generally cloudy in Madhesh, Bagmti, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpashcim Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in terai region of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of at one or two places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Koshi Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places Madhesh, Bagmati, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

President Xi Jinping Meets With U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken
Jun 20, 2023
The Project Will Provide Sustainable Access To Clean Drinking Water: Takahiro Tamura, Charge d’Affaires ad Japan
Jun 19, 2023
Japan And UNDP Support Solar Drinking Water projects
Jun 19, 2023
Kalidas Jayanti 2023 –The Celebration Of Greatest Sanskrit Poet
Jun 19, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Lumbini, Karnali And Bagmati
Jun 19, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Lumbini, Karnali And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Monsoon Reaching Across Nepal By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Monsoon Rain Will Be Below The Average This Year By Agencies 4 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Flood And Landslides: Six Died And 29 Go Missing By Agencies Jun 20, 2023
Russia Blocks Aid Workers from Area Of Breached Ukraine Dam, UN says By Agencies Jun 20, 2023
President Xi Jinping Meets With U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2023
The Project Will Provide Sustainable Access To Clean Drinking Water: Takahiro Tamura, Charge d’Affaires ad Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2023
Japan And UNDP Support Solar Drinking Water projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2023
Pseudo-Nationalism Is About Political Desperation And Sure Sign of Economic Collapse Context And Background By Kedar Neupane Jun 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75