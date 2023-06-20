Weather Forecast: Moderate To Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Bagmati Province

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places Madhesh, Bagmati, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Koshi Province, partly to generally cloudy in Madhesh, Bagmti, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpashcim Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in terai region of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of at one or two places of rest of the country .

