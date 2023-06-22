Three New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal

Three New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal

June 22, 2023, 11:32 a.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has dispatched three new Korea Overseas Volunteers (KOVs) to work in Nepal. They arrived in Kathmandu on June 21, 2023 and will dispatch to their concerned organizations on July 21, 2023 after completing the local adaptation training program.

KOV Misun Kim will be dispatched in Shree Ganesh Secondary School, Kathmandu in ECD sector, KOV Young Joong Jang and KOV Hyunwook Park will be dispatched in Shree Public High School and Shree Shiksha Sadan Secondary School, Dharan respectively in Computer Education sectors. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, KOICA relaunched its KOV program from December 2021 and since then total 12 KOVs have been dispatched to Nepal in various sectors.

The volunteers will take 1 month local adaptation training program in Kathmandu where they will learn about Nepalese society, culture, tradition as well as language. Such kind of adaptation program will be helpful for them to adjust and work in their concerned community/organization enabling them to be familiar with Nepalese environment.

The objective of KOV program is to focus more on transferring Korean knowledge and experiences directly in the grass root level. However, these programs aimed to improve the quality of life of people in partner countries to strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between Korea and partner countries and to help in the efforts to achieve development goals set by the international community.

Since 1990 KOICA volunteers are deployed in various government organizations within and outside the Kathmandu valley according to the demand and request of Nepalese government in different sectors like education, health, agriculture, IT, tourism etc. Till date total 478 volunteers have been dispatched in Nepal. Currently, 8 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various governmental institutions inside Kathmandu Valley.

KOICA Nepal Office expressed commitment to take every possible measure in following the health protocol with regards to COVID-19 while implementing the KOV program.

