Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of The Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashcim Provinces

June 24, 2023, 6:41 a.m.

Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight .

