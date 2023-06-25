Nepal And The Republic Of The Marshall Islands Established Diplomatic Relations

June 25, 2023, 8:20 a.m.

Nepal and the Republic of the Marshall Islands established diplomatic relations today. With this, the number of countries having diplomatic relations with Nepal has now reached 181.

Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Amrit Bahadur Rai and Ambassador/Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the United Nations Amatlain Elizabeth Kabuasigned a Joint Communiqué to this effect in a brief ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of Nepal in New York, this morning.

The two Ambassadors also signed a joint letter informing the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres about the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, the two Ambassadors exchanged views to strengthen relationsbetween the two countries in bilateral and multilateral settings including at the United Nations.

The Marshall Islands lies in the central Pacific, mid-way between Australia and Hawaii. It has a total of 181.3 square kilometers of area with about 60,000 population.

The Marshall Islands got independence from the US-administered trusteeship on 21 October 1986.

It became a United Nations member on 17 September 1991.

