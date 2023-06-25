Rajesh Agrawal Elected CNI President

Rajesh Agrawal Elected CNI President

June 25, 2023, 7:56 a.m.

Rajesh Kumar Agrawal has been elected President of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI). The 20th annual general meeting of the CNI elected its new leadership.

WhatsApp Image 2023-06-24 at 6.34.45 PM.jpeg

CNI’s elected national council members are Sanjaya Golchha, Raj Bahadur Shah, Bidushi Rana, Ajit Bikram Shah, Hemraj Dhakal, Aashish Agrawal Jajodiya, Manish Khemka, Dwabiraj Sharma, Dhurba Prasad Rijal, Barsha Shrestha, Hitesh Golchha, Aashish Garga, Sapana Sapkota, Birendra Raj Pandey, and Laxmi Prasad Subedi.

Similarly, other elected members are Gokul Bhandari, Sandip Sharada, Mohit Kediya, Amit Mor, Amit Kumar Begani, Chandra Tandan, Rohit Gupta, Nirman Chaudhary, Barun Kumar Todi, Rahul Kumar Agrawal, Sharad Kumar Tibadewala, Bikram Singhaniya, Milan Babu Malla, Dipak Agrawal, Bishal Agrawal, Saurav Dugad, Dilip Agrawal, Gopal Kumar Agrawal and Aditya Sanghai.

WhatsApp Image 2023-06-24 at 6.34.45 PM (2).jpeg

Seven CNI vice presidents were elected from the elected national council members. The elected vice presidents are Nirman, Birendra Raj, Raj Bahadur, Hemraj, Rohit, Amit and Bhim.

Meanwhile, outgoing CNI President Bishnu Kumar Agrawal administered an oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected CNI President Agrawal amid a function here on Saturday.

