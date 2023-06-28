Melamchi To Supply Water In Kathmandu Valley Even During Monsoon

The Melamchi Water Supply Development Board is preparing to bring Melamchi water to Kathmandu valley even during the rainy season.

In the past two years, Melamchi water could not be brought to Kathmandu during the rainy season. Unless there is a situation where the upper part of the project is damaged due to heavy rains, the water is going to be operated regularly even if it is raining normally.

According to the Melamchi Drinking Water Development Board, due to the technology that can open and close the doors and know the flood in advance, regular operation has been planned even in the rain. Rajendra Prasad Pant, information officer of the Board, said that all the doors have been closed and opened using equipment (hydro-mechanical).

He said that since the gates can be operated without human presence, they can be operated as long as the water is clean. Information officer Pantle said "Measures have been adopted to stop the water when it becomes cloudy."

He said that water can be diverted regularly when there is only normal rain, but if there is a big flood and stones are flowing, then it should be completely closed. If the water is cloudy, the committee plans to send a little water to wash it.

The committee is currently in a wait-and-see situation regarding when water will be operated regularly.

He said that even if it is not scheduled to be closed from this month to that month like last year, if it has to be closed due to flood, it may be closed only for a short time. It can be opened and closed during muddy water, but doing so increases the chances of sand entering the tunnel. After some time, the water distribution has to be stopped to clean the tunnel, so it has already been used cautiously.

The regular maintenance and inspection plan of the tunnel is being done. Information officer Pant said that even if it is closed for some time, there will be no problem to resume operation even in rainy season.

After the water goes through door number 1 in the tunnel, door number nine does the washing. There is a plan to not keep water in the tunnel for some time after washing and once the door is clean, the water will be sent to the tunnel again.

According to the Board, the level of the Melamchi river has only increased due to normal rains, and there will be no problem in regularly sending water to the tunnel. He said that if there is a big flood like it happened on June 1, 2078, then it may have to be closed. The tunnel can be closed for a long time only if there is a flood that damages the structure itself.