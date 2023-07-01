DPM Shrestha Urges Chinese Officials To Increase Flights To Nepal

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, who is presently on a visit to the People's Republic of China, has urged the Chinese side for increasing the number of flights to Nepal.

During his meeting on Friday with the Sichuan Airlines Chair, the Deputy Prime Minister urged the company to increase the number of Chengdu-Kathmandu flights and to operate regular flights along the Chengdu-Pokhara and Chengdu-Bhairahawa airports.

"Once the air connectivity between the two nations gets enhanced, the bilateral ties will further deepen. Prior to this, Chengdu-Lhasa-Kathmandu were connected by a flight. Now Chengdu and Kathmandu see the operation of a direct flight. The ties between the two countries would further increase if the number of Chengdu-Kathmandu flights could be increased and the flight to Bhairawaha and Pokhara could be regularised," he said.

He utilised the forum to say that Nepal prioritised the tourism industry in addition to agriculture and water resources and the expansion of air connectivity between the two neighbours would help boost up the number of Chinese tourists in Nepal.

On the occasion, the Sichuan Province reminded the recent travel of National Assembly (NA) Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina from Chengdu to Pokhara airport via a direct chartered flight of Sichuan Airlines. He said they were ready to expand the airlines markets.

On the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister observed the Operation Centre of the Airlines.

Meanwhile, DPM Shrestha argued that Nepal had favourable atmosphere for investment, so the Chinese investors should pay heed to this regard.

DPM Shrestha urged the Chinese investors for investing in Nepal during a meeting with the provincial investors' group of Sichuan, China on Friday. He further said Nepal had made reform in both policy and procedural levels.

"Be confident and invest in energy, agriculture, tourism and IT," he underscored during the meeting. (RSS)