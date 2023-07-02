Weather Forecast: Generally To Partially Cloudy Throughout The Hilly Region

July 2, 2023, 7:35 a.m.

There are chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partially to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of hilly regions and at some places of rest of the country, chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few place tonight.

