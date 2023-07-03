Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces

July 3, 2023, 6:44 a.m.

There are chances of chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , and Madesh Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , and Madesh Province,

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Gandaki and Lumbini tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Guru Purnima 2023: Important And Significant
Jul 03, 2023
IWMI Organized A Workshop For Solar Pump Sizing Tool Scaling In Nepal
Jul 03, 2023
PHDCCI Organized A National Cooperatives' Meet 2023
Jul 02, 2023
Weather Forecast: Generally To Partially Cloudy Throughout The Hilly Region
Jul 02, 2023
Nepal And Bangladesh To Start Energy Trade Early As Possible: Ambassador Bhandari
Jul 01, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally To Partially Cloudy Throughout The Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Lumbini And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Bagmati and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

CHIEF SECRETARY DR.ARYAL: Civil Service Leader By A Correspondent Jul 03, 2023
JAPAN SUPPORT: Solar-Powered Water By A Correspondent Jul 03, 2023
Guru Purnima 2023: Important And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2023
IWMI Organized A Workshop For Solar Pump Sizing Tool Scaling In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2023
France Detains Over 3,000 In Protests Over Police Killing Of Teen By Agencies Jul 03, 2023
PHDCCI Organized A National Cooperatives' Meet 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75