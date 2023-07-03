Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces

There are chances of chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , and Madesh Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , and Madesh Province,

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Gandaki and Lumbini tonight.