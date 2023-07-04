Melmachi Continues To Supply Water Even

Melmachi Continues To Supply Water Even

July 4, 2023, 7:06 a.m.

Kamalraj Shrestha, Executive Director of Melamchi Water Supply Project, stated that with the onset of the rainy season, the design works, including intake transfer and the sand silt system, have advanced through short-term solutions. As a result, water distribution for around 300 days (ten months) per year is now feasible.

According to The Rising Nepal, Shrestha mentioned that the recovery process and the water diversion mechanism were obstructed by the devastating flood in the Melamchi River two years ago. He said, "Until the headwork is relocated using a medium-term solution, we are designing the project to bring water from the current location for twelve months."

He stated that additional work needs to be done on the existing headwork structure to ensure a year-round water supply until the intake is permanently relocated to another site. The cost of moving the headwork is estimated to be between Rs. 80 million and 500 million, depending on weather conditions and study limits.

Compared to the previous year, the river's water level has receded by six meters. However, experts believe that the likelihood of a similar flood occurring in Melamchi in the immediate future is very low, according to Shrestha.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Province
Jul 04, 2023
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opened New Extension Counter In Lumbini Province
Jul 03, 2023
Guru Purnima 2023: Important And Significant
Jul 03, 2023
IWMI Organized A Workshop For Solar Pump Sizing Tool Scaling In Nepal
Jul 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces
Jul 03, 2023

More on News

EC Prepares Draft Of Integrated Election Law By Agencies 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
PHDCCI Organized A National Cooperatives' Meet 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Narayanghat-Mugling Road Shutdown Due To Heavy Landslides By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
Melamchi To Supply Water In Kathmandu Valley Even During Monsoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Yoga Is A Foundation Of Our Civilization: PM Prachanda By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
China’s Sichuan Airlines To Conduct First International Flights To Pokhara International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Ukrainian, Russian Leaders Offer Conflicting Perspectives By Agencies Jul 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2023
Reflections on Cross Border Electricity Trading: South Asia/BBIN versus ASEAN Model By Santa Bahadur Pun Jul 03, 2023
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opened New Extension Counter In Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2023
CHIEF SECRETARY DR.ARYAL: Civil Service Leader By A Correspondent Jul 03, 2023
JAPAN SUPPORT: Solar-Powered Water By A Correspondent Jul 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75