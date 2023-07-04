Melmachi Continues To Supply Water Even

Kamalraj Shrestha, Executive Director of Melamchi Water Supply Project, stated that with the onset of the rainy season, the design works, including intake transfer and the sand silt system, have advanced through short-term solutions. As a result, water distribution for around 300 days (ten months) per year is now feasible.

According to The Rising Nepal, Shrestha mentioned that the recovery process and the water diversion mechanism were obstructed by the devastating flood in the Melamchi River two years ago. He said, "Until the headwork is relocated using a medium-term solution, we are designing the project to bring water from the current location for twelve months."

He stated that additional work needs to be done on the existing headwork structure to ensure a year-round water supply until the intake is permanently relocated to another site. The cost of moving the headwork is estimated to be between Rs. 80 million and 500 million, depending on weather conditions and study limits.

Compared to the previous year, the river's water level has receded by six meters. However, experts believe that the likelihood of a similar flood occurring in Melamchi in the immediate future is very low, according to Shrestha.