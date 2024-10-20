New Policy Will Crate Working Environment For Urban Development: DPM Singh

Oct. 20, 2024, 7:48 p.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh has said the government has been working to bring new policy and act to create favorable environment for urban development work.

Speaking to media today at the ministry on the 100th day since he took the charge of the ministry, DPM Singh said the ministry is considerately moving forward to formulate policy.

He said “We are interacting with media intermittently and asking suggestions as well”.

The minister appealed media to disseminate the information of positive work.

Singh informed that the ministry has been working extensively for development of well planned cities.

He said that the government is serious to protect cities and villages from the impact of climate change.

DPM informed “ Dharahara is open for free for few days. We are seriously moving forward with regard to policy matter and emphatically working to bring new policy and acts to create condusive environment for working forward”.

