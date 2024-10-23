Monique Sokhan Takes Office As UNHCR’s New Representative In Nepal

Monique Sokhan Takes Office As UNHCR’s New Representative In Nepal

Oct. 23, 2024, 11:30 a.m.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is pleased to announce that Ms. Monique Sokhan has taken up her duties as the UNHCR Representative in Nepal, after presenting the letter of credence to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, on 22 October 2024.

Upon taking up her new role, Sokhan said, “I am greatly honoured to serve as UNHCR Representative in Nepal. UNHCR and Nepal have a long history of close cooperation on refugee matters since the 1960’s. Over these years, in a spirit of humanity and compassion, we have worked together tirelessly to bring a better life for hundreds of thousands of people uprooted by conflict and persecution. The people of Nepal have set an exemplary tradition of hospitality, and of protecting refugees and finding solutions to their plight, despite many challenges. I am deeply committed to continue the constructive dialogue and collaboration with the Government of Nepal and all partners to solve outstanding issues pertaining to the wellbeing of refugees and other people with and for whom UNHCR works.”

A national of Cambodia and France, Sokhan arrives from UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, Thailand, after a successful tenure as the Regional Senior Protection Coordinator. Ms. Sokhan has worked on humanitarian and refugee issues for over 25 years, in Thailand, Cambodia, West Timor (Indonesia), Mongolia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sudan, Ivory Coast, Hong Kong, Ethiopia, Haiti, and Lebanon. She has also served at the Regional Bureau for Africa at UNHCR’s Headquarters in Geneva and the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia. Throughout her career with UNHCR,Sokhan has focused on protecting refugees and stateless people and finding durable solutions to forced displacement.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Khimti-Lamosanghu transmission line is being put into operation using the ERS tower
Oct 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions Karnali And Gandaki Provinces
Oct 22, 2024
Special Discount At 'Hard Rock Cafe' For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL)
Oct 21, 2024
Global IME Bank and Austria's University of Innsbruck signed a Cooperation Agreement To Promote Building Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN) Project
Oct 21, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal's Commitment To Cooperate With Syangja's Oranges And Potential Tourism Promotion Programs
Oct 21, 2024

More on National

Visiting Chinese Delegation Calls On PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Wants To Learn A Lot From The Development Of Modern China: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal Hosted K-Culture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Activation of Anticipatory Action Framework for Koshi River Basin Communities Amidst Heavy Floods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Nepal And Other LDCs and Mountainous Countries Are Affected By Climate Change: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
PROYEL Supported Cash Transfer To Flood Affected Families Of Barahathawa Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

BEEN: Honoring The Contribution By Keshab Poudel Oct 22, 2024
Khimti-Lamosanghu transmission line is being put into operation using the ERS tower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2024
Indian Airlines And IndiGo Flight Received Bomb Threats By Agencies Oct 22, 2024
Ukraine releases video purportedly showing North Korean soldiers in Russia By Agencies Oct 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions Karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2024
Special Discount At 'Hard Rock Cafe' For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75