Resumption Of Melamchi Water Supply In Time Solve Water Crisis In Kathmandu

Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, presented a progress report on his first 100 days in office at an event.

During this period, the diversion of 170 million liters of water per day from the Melamchi River in Sindhupalchowk to the Kathmandu Valley was successfully restored on October 8, after disruptions caused by this year’s monsoon rains.

The Minister added locals, who had been agitating for various issues, were convinced to cooperate with the government’s efforts to resume water supplies. He assured that there would be no further water issues for the Valley's residents.

Additionally, a trial water supply in the New Road-Thamel area, achieved by installing a 30-kilometer pipeline, has been successful, ensuring water supply through the new network. The trial supply through 34.89 kilometers of pipeline in Thamel and surrounding areas has also led to preparations for regularizing the supply.

Under the Melamchi Drinking Water Project, 1,700 kilometers of pipeline have been expanded throughout the Kathmandu Valley as of date, facilitating the supply of 17,000 liters of water, while the current demand stands at 47,000 liters per day.

The Ministry has also ensured the repair of sewage structures damaged by the recent floods and landslides caused by incessant rains on September 27-28.

In Kirtipur, a river pond with a capacity of 600,000 liters has been constructed, and an additional pond with a capacity of 800,000 liters has been established in Mahankalchaur, securing water supplies for these areas.

The Ministry has made it clear that it has managed water supply for the Lalitpur dwellers with the cooperation of the federal and provincial lawmakers and the local people's representatives of the areas concerned in the context of managing drinking water in Lalitpur district where the water supply was disrupted due to the recent flooding and landslide.

Similarly, works are in progress as per the directive to bring into operation by expediting the repair and maintenance of the equipment of the 37 million litres capacity sewage processing plant at Dhobighat of Lalitpur which was damaged in the recent flooding incident, getting the damaged equipment evaluated by an insurance company.

The Ministry stated that works are in progress as directed by the Minister for immediately repairing the equipment and machinery of the water processing plants belonging to the Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL) which are damaged due to the flooding in the Kathmandu Valley.

Likewise, works are underway for restoring the water supply from the water sources at Nallu, Basuki and Debaki, which were damaged due to the recent floods and landslide.

The Ministry stated that works are moving ahead vigorously regarding repair and maintenance of the Ministry-related Integrated Water Supply Project and the projects run by Nepal Water Supply Corporation and Water Supply and Sewage Management Department in Panuti, Banepa and Dhulikhel municipalities of Kavrepalanchok district.

According to the Ministry, drinking water supply will be available in Birendranagar, Surkhet, the capital of Karnali Province, as a contract agreement has been reached last month at the Ministry's initiative with a Chinese company in connection with the operation of Bheri Water Supply Project, and as the survey works have also been jointly carried out to that end.

The Ministry mentioned that the construction and evaluation works of Pokhara Drinking Water Improvement Project have been completed with the grant assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) during the 100 days' period. (RSS)