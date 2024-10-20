Bringing Ordinance To Amend Political Party Act Aims To Break Up Smaller Parties: Dr. Shekhar Koirala

Oct. 20, 2024, 8:03 p.m.

Nepali Congress leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala said that the Government's attempt to bring an Ordinance to amend Political Party Bill is not beneficial for the country's democracy.

Talking to reporters at Koirala's residence in his hometown Biratnagar on Sunday, leader Koirala alleged that UML is playing a game of splitting some small parties and joining them in their party.

He said, "There is a suspicion that some small parties will split and merge with UML." For this, a law related to parties is being brought. Even though UML said for stability, bringing this law seems to cause more instability.

The more percentages are kept, the fewer the parties are. Small parties will also be mixed with others. It is necessary to be cautious when one of the parties becomes big and solitary.

He said that the party law is wrong for the spirit of the constitution and for the country's democracy. Suspecting that UML is on the verge of becoming a big party by bringing the Party Act, leader Koirala said, "I cannot say that it is."

But if we look at what has happened in the communication sector, the party law that UML is trying to bring is not beneficial for the stability of our country in any way.

Similarly, leader Koirala is of the opinion that the current alliance has not been able to achieve good governance, stability and people's expectations in the country. He said, "The government has formed an alliance for political stability, economic development and good governance." However, the party related bill has raised a question mark.

