Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Province

July 4, 2023, 6:46 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province .

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

