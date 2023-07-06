SEE 2023: Results Made Public

July 6, 2023, 4:39 p.m.

The National Examinations Board (NEB) has made public the result of the Secondary Education Examinations (SEE) of this year.

The board said that 22,475 students achieved a 3.6 to 4 GPA. This is 4.36 per cent of the total exam-attended students.

A total of 484,939 students have attended the SEE exam this year.

see-result-photo.png

Students will be able to get their results by sending texts to 1600 for Nepal Telecom, 35001 for Janaki, 34949 for Easy Service, 31003 for Aakash Tech and 31064 for Creation Soft. Among them, pupils can also access Nepal Telecom's interactive voice response service by calling at 1600 to learn their result details.

Additionally, students will also be able to view their results online through

www.neb.gov.np, Nepal Telecom, www.see.ntc.net.np, www.neemaacademy.com, www.ekantipur.com, www.theconncetplus.com, www.see.edusanjal.com, www.admissionnepal.com, www.seenicasiabank.com, www.neemaaacademy.com, www.mypay.com.np, www.nepaleducationportal.com, www.ayoresult.com, www.results.matraeducation.com, www.tuteeline.com

