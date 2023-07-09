Narayanghat Muglin Road Opened For Vehicles

Narayanghat Muglin Road Opened For Vehicles

July 9, 2023, 8:18 a.m.

Nine hour after, the Narayangadh-Muglin road, which has been obstructed by a dry landslide near the Kalikhola Bridge at Ichhakamana-6 in Chitwan district on Saturday, resumed from early in the morning today.

Work had started to remove debris soon after the landslides blocked the road. “Now the road has resumed following clearing the debris” said Chandeshwor Shah, information officer for the road division office, Bharatpur, adding that it takes time to clear the road.

