Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Places Of Nepal

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and terai region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province