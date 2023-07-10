Hetaunda-Bharatpur 220 kV Transmission Line Charged

Hetaunda-Bharatpur 220 kV Transmission Line Charged

July 10, 2023, 2:40 p.m.

Kul Man Ghising, the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), has added a new accomplishment to his résumé by finishing the 220 kV Hetauda-Bhartpur Transmission project, which had been abandoned for 15 years.

The completion of the 75-kilometer-long, strategically crucial project to move power from the west to the east is very important for MD Ghising because he pledged to do so during his second term. He also promised to upgrade the distribution system.

The project's completion will be significant since it will replace Nepal's only other line that is more than 45 years old, the 132 kV East West Transmission line.

The 220 KV transmission line between Hetaunda and Bharatpur is now in use. The Hetouda-Bharatpur-Bardghat 220 KV transmission line project has completed the Hetouda-Bharatpur section.

The 73 km long, twin circuit 220 KV transmission line has been charged by the Nepal Electricity Authority and is now operational at 132 KV.

Transmission line Hetauda Bharatpur 6.jpg

The 220 KV transmission line between the new Bharatpur substation at Amptari, Bharatpur metropolitan city of Chitwan, and the old Hetouda substation in Chowkitol, Hetouda submetropolitan city of Makwanpur, has been charged at 132 kV.

About 170 MW of power can be provided from Hetauda to Bharatpur and from Bharatpur to Hetaunda after the commissioning of the Hetaunda-Bharatpur section transmission line.

The original 132 kV transmission line was only producing roughly 90 megawatts of electricity. The Hetaunda-Bharatpur section's commissioning will make it easier to increase the amount of energy in that region.

The Hetouda-Bharatpur-Bardghat transmission line project was initiated to strengthen and reliably supply electricity to the hydropower project that would be constructed in the western area of Nepal.

With funding from the Nepali government and authorities as well as a concessional loan from the World Bank, the project was launched in 2008. There were two sections to the project: Hetaunda-Bharatpur and Bharatpur-Bardghat.

Local challenges with building the transmission line, issues with land acquisition, hold-ups with clearing the forest area and chopping trees, poor performance by the contractor business, etc. all had an impact on the project's construction.

The remaining work was completed with funding from the government and authorities after the World Bank withdrew from the project in October 2078.

Two 220 KV four circuit (multi-circuit) towers are being built under the Hetaunda-Bharatpur section to transport the line to the substation that is still under construction in Hetaunda sub-metropolitan city-11 thanabryang. The project's manager, Santosh Sah, predicted that the work would be finished by August of next year.

Transmission line Hetauda Bharatpur 1.jpg

The Hetaunda-Bharatpur segment was to be built, and a contract for its construction was signed in February 2065 between the Indian company Icom Tel. However, the authorities breached the terms of the agreement and seized the 3.57 million US dollars that the corporation had kept as a performance guarantee after delaying the construction of the crucial transmission line. Similar to that, the authority also decided to levy a 1.6 million dollar advance punishment for the delay in the project. After then, a fresh bid was requested, and in May 2077, a fresh contract was agreed upon.

Within July, the Bharatpur-Bardghat segment

By July of next year, a segment of the Bharatpur-Bardghat 220kV transmission line connecting Bharatpur in Chitwan with Bardghat in Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta East) would be operational.

The building of two towers in this section of Nawalparasi Vinayi Triveni Rural Municipality-2 Dumkibas was halted in March 2077 as a result of local opposition and an interim decision from the Supreme Court. The transmission line's construction was unable to be finished as a result.

Tranmissionline Hetauda Bharatpur 3.jpg

Following the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the writ and its agreement with the residents, the tower's construction began. The tower has now been constructed. The 1.7 kilometre wire has been begun. When it became unable to transfer further energy from Bharatpur to Bardghat because of the disturbance in Dumkibas of Nawalparasi, the administration charged the finished portion through an alternative arrangement. The transmission line's limited capacity has resulted in a current issue with the flow of energy from Bharatpur to Wardghat.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Joint Operation Between RMDC Laghubitta and Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Began
Jul 10, 2023
Alice Akunga Is The New UNICEF Representative To Nepal
Jul 10, 2023
Bhutan And India Discuss Plans To Further Expand Bilateral Cooperation
Jul 10, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One of Two Places In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Jul 10, 2023
NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Led Team Visited The Budhi Gandaki Project Sites
Jul 09, 2023

More on Economy

Joint Operation Between RMDC Laghubitta and Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Began By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Director of Nepal Rastra Monetary Policy Comes With Inflation Control And Financial Stability At The Center By Agencies 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Led Team Visited The Budhi Gandaki Project Sites By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Has Imported Rs. 4.8 billion Less LPG This Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Massive Floods Damaged Hydro Projects In Inwakhola And Kabeli By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opened New Extension Counter In Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Alice Akunga Is The New UNICEF Representative To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2023
Chamelia Hydropower: Transforming Sudur Paschim By Keshab Poudel Jul 10, 2023
Bhutan And India Discuss Plans To Further Expand Bilateral Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2023
Biden Arrives In Britain For Europe Tour including NATO Summit By Agencies Jul 10, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One of Two Places In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2023
Treacherous Trajectory Of A Refugee Kind By Dhrubahari Adhikary Jul 09, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75