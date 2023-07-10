Kul Man Ghising, the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), has added a new accomplishment to his résumé by finishing the 220 kV Hetauda-Bhartpur Transmission project, which had been abandoned for 15 years.

The completion of the 75-kilometer-long, strategically crucial project to move power from the west to the east is very important for MD Ghising because he pledged to do so during his second term. He also promised to upgrade the distribution system.

The project's completion will be significant since it will replace Nepal's only other line that is more than 45 years old, the 132 kV East West Transmission line.

The 220 KV transmission line between Hetaunda and Bharatpur is now in use. The Hetouda-Bharatpur-Bardghat 220 KV transmission line project has completed the Hetouda-Bharatpur section.

The 73 km long, twin circuit 220 KV transmission line has been charged by the Nepal Electricity Authority and is now operational at 132 KV.

The 220 KV transmission line between the new Bharatpur substation at Amptari, Bharatpur metropolitan city of Chitwan, and the old Hetouda substation in Chowkitol, Hetouda submetropolitan city of Makwanpur, has been charged at 132 kV.

About 170 MW of power can be provided from Hetauda to Bharatpur and from Bharatpur to Hetaunda after the commissioning of the Hetaunda-Bharatpur section transmission line.

The original 132 kV transmission line was only producing roughly 90 megawatts of electricity. The Hetaunda-Bharatpur section's commissioning will make it easier to increase the amount of energy in that region.

The Hetouda-Bharatpur-Bardghat transmission line project was initiated to strengthen and reliably supply electricity to the hydropower project that would be constructed in the western area of Nepal.

With funding from the Nepali government and authorities as well as a concessional loan from the World Bank, the project was launched in 2008. There were two sections to the project: Hetaunda-Bharatpur and Bharatpur-Bardghat.

Local challenges with building the transmission line, issues with land acquisition, hold-ups with clearing the forest area and chopping trees, poor performance by the contractor business, etc. all had an impact on the project's construction.

The remaining work was completed with funding from the government and authorities after the World Bank withdrew from the project in October 2078.

Two 220 KV four circuit (multi-circuit) towers are being built under the Hetaunda-Bharatpur section to transport the line to the substation that is still under construction in Hetaunda sub-metropolitan city-11 thanabryang. The project's manager, Santosh Sah, predicted that the work would be finished by August of next year.

The Hetaunda-Bharatpur segment was to be built, and a contract for its construction was signed in February 2065 between the Indian company Icom Tel. However, the authorities breached the terms of the agreement and seized the 3.57 million US dollars that the corporation had kept as a performance guarantee after delaying the construction of the crucial transmission line. Similar to that, the authority also decided to levy a 1.6 million dollar advance punishment for the delay in the project. After then, a fresh bid was requested, and in May 2077, a fresh contract was agreed upon.

Within July, the Bharatpur-Bardghat segment

By July of next year, a segment of the Bharatpur-Bardghat 220kV transmission line connecting Bharatpur in Chitwan with Bardghat in Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta East) would be operational.

The building of two towers in this section of Nawalparasi Vinayi Triveni Rural Municipality-2 Dumkibas was halted in March 2077 as a result of local opposition and an interim decision from the Supreme Court. The transmission line's construction was unable to be finished as a result.

Following the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the writ and its agreement with the residents, the tower's construction began. The tower has now been constructed. The 1.7 kilometre wire has been begun. When it became unable to transfer further energy from Bharatpur to Bardghat because of the disturbance in Dumkibas of Nawalparasi, the administration charged the finished portion through an alternative arrangement. The transmission line's limited capacity has resulted in a current issue with the flow of energy from Bharatpur to Wardghat.