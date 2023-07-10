Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One of Two Places In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

July 10, 2023, 7:02 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Gandaki Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province , Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

