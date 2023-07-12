Nepal is going to get new transmission lines for international electricity trade with India. Only through the central transmission lines of India, now the way of commercial electricity export has been opened reports Online portal

Power Trade Corporation of India (PTC) and Nepal Electricity Authority have agreed to use the 4 132 KV transmission lines connected to Bihar for international electricity trade even though the 400 KV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur international transmission line that is currently in use will not have the capacity to export more electricity.

On June 28, PTC India and Nepal Electricity Authority have agreed to trade electricity up to 300 MW from 4 transmission lines of Nepal connected to Bihar.

Until now, only electricity has been exchanged between the Indian state of Bihar and the Nepal Electricity Authority through these transmission lines. The 132 KV lines with Bihar are in use only to import electricity when necessary and return it in the form of electricity.

Rajiv Kumar Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director of PTC India, in an interview with an Indian media organization, informed that a PPA was signed with the Nepal Electricity Authority for the import of 300 megawatts of electricity from the transmission line connected to Bihar.

Now we used to only export to Nepal (from Bihar's transmission line), but now we are importing for the first time, we are importing from this rainy season, but for this we have to fulfill some conditions," he said.

PTC India is the Nodal Agency of East India Electricity Trade appointed for the first time for import of electricity from Tanakpur with Nepal. Now this company has become the leading electricity trading company in India.

Now we used to only export to Nepal (from Bihar's transmission line), but now we are importing for the first time, we are importing from this rainy season, but for this we have to fulfill some conditions," he said.

PTC India is the Nodal Agency of East India Electricity Trade appointed for the first time for import of electricity from Tanakpur with Nepal. Now this company has become the leading electricity trading company in India.

Since November 2078, Nepal has been selling electricity at a competitive rate in the IEX daily electricity market (Day Ahead Market), which has not been consumed in the country. Currently, 452 MW of electricity is being exported to the competitive electricity market from the Dhalkebar-Muzaffpur line. The Authority has already proposed to export electricity from Dhal Kebar project with a value of about 350 MW.