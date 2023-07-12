Nepal To Export Additional 300 MW Electricity To India Through New Transmission Lines

Nepal To Export Additional 300 MW Electricity To India Through New Transmission Lines

July 12, 2023, 7:21 a.m.

Nepal is going to get new transmission lines for international electricity trade with India. Only through the central transmission lines of India, now the way of commercial electricity export has been opened reports Online portal

Power Trade Corporation of India (PTC) and Nepal Electricity Authority have agreed to use the 4 132 KV transmission lines connected to Bihar for international electricity trade even though the 400 KV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur international transmission line that is currently in use will not have the capacity to export more electricity.

On June 28, PTC India and Nepal Electricity Authority have agreed to trade electricity up to 300 MW from 4 transmission lines of Nepal connected to Bihar.

Until now, only electricity has been exchanged between the Indian state of Bihar and the Nepal Electricity Authority through these transmission lines. The 132 KV lines with Bihar are in use only to import electricity when necessary and return it in the form of electricity.

Rajiv Kumar Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director of PTC India, in an interview with an Indian media organization, informed that a PPA was signed with the Nepal Electricity Authority for the import of 300 megawatts of electricity from the transmission line connected to Bihar.

Now we used to only export to Nepal (from Bihar's transmission line), but now we are importing for the first time, we are importing from this rainy season, but for this we have to fulfill some conditions," he said.

PTC India is the Nodal Agency of East India Electricity Trade appointed for the first time for import of electricity from Tanakpur with Nepal. Now this company has become the leading electricity trading company in India.

Now we used to only export to Nepal (from Bihar's transmission line), but now we are importing for the first time, we are importing from this rainy season, but for this we have to fulfill some conditions," he said.

PTC India is the Nodal Agency of East India Electricity Trade appointed for the first time for import of electricity from Tanakpur with Nepal. Now this company has become the leading electricity trading company in India.

Since November 2078, Nepal has been selling electricity at a competitive rate in the IEX daily electricity market (Day Ahead Market), which has not been consumed in the country. Currently, 452 MW of electricity is being exported to the competitive electricity market from the Dhalkebar-Muzaffpur line. The Authority has already proposed to export electricity from Dhal Kebar project with a value of about 350 MW.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Xi Says Beijing Is Ready To Welcome Putin In October: Russian Media
Jul 12, 2023
NATO, Ukraine Argue Over Timeline For Membership
Jul 12, 2023
Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal, Chance Of Heavy Rain In Kosi And Bagmati Province Is High
Jul 12, 2023
KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program In Kathmandu
Jul 11, 2023
Manang Air Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed, One Missing in
Jul 11, 2023

More on Economy

Nepal’s BOP Remains Surplus Of Rs.228 Billion By Agencies 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
Inflation Decreased, Remittances Increased by 22.7 Percent: NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Hetaunda-Bharatpur 220 kV Transmission Line Charged By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Joint Operation Between RMDC Laghubitta and Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Began By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Director of Nepal Rastra Monetary Policy Comes With Inflation Control And Financial Stability At The Center By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Led Team Visited The Budhi Gandaki Project Sites By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Xi Says Beijing Is Ready To Welcome Putin In October: Russian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2023
NATO, Ukraine Argue Over Timeline For Membership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2023
Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal, Chance Of Heavy Rain In Kosi And Bagmati Province Is High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2023
KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2023
Manang Air Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed, One Missing in By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2023
The Republic Of Korea Shall Spend USD 9.5 Million To Establish 150 Bed Hospital In Madhyapur Thimi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75