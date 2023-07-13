Nepal To Generate Additional 900MW Hydropower In FY 2080/081

The government has targeted to generate additional 900MW of hydropower this year.

Minister for Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet has said that the government has aimed at producing 900MW of electricity in fiscal year of 2080/081 to meet the goal of generating 20,000MW in next 10 years.

He said so while putting forth his views at the meeting of the National Assembly (NA) today.

The energy minister said the government has been following the master plan and action plan to generate 20,000MW of electricity in 10 years.

He said the country has an installed capacity for producing 2,700 MW of hydropower currently.