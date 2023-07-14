Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Kosi Province

With Axis of Monsoon Trough still close to eastern part of Nepal, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province and Gandaki Province .

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces,chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.