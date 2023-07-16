Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

July 16, 2023, 7:36 a.m.

With Axis of Monsoon Trough still close to eastern part of Nepal, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Madesh Province, and at some places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province and Bagmati Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Madesh Province and Lumbini Province and Generally to Mostly cloudy in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

