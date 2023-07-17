Himalaya Airlines Associates With Nepal Orthopedic Hospital For Corporate Social Responsibility

July 17, 2023, 1:54 p.m.

Himalaya Airlines Pvt. Ltd., committed to fulfill its core CSR objective of Societal Responsibility took steps to enforce its CSR activities in the healthcare sector. At the handover ceremony held on July 16, 2023, Zhou Enyong, President of the airlines handed over a 2-ton standing Air Conditioner to Samden Lama Chairperson and Dr. Kailash Kumar Bhandari, Medical Director of NDA-Nepal Orthopedic Hospital. The air conditioner was installed at the Sagarmatha General Ward of the hospital where the needy patients receive quality orthopedic care at affordable service charges. The ward serves the patients with low economic conditions and is located at the top floor of the hospital where the patients as well as the medical and serving staff often experience the high temperatures and humid conditions. The air conditioner installation is a welcome relief creating conducive environment for better functioning of the ward.

The handover ceremony was held at the hospital premises post which President, Zhou Enyong visited the Sagarmatha General Ward to observe the working conditions. Enyong remarked, “Himalaya Airlines not only aims in bringing progressive growth in the aviation sector of Nepal and but also plans to put in its best efforts towards fulfilling its responsibility towards the societal presence. I hope our small contribution goes a long way to strengthen Nepal Orthopedic Hospital’s efforts to serve the needy people with quality care.” He further shared Himalaya’s commitment to contribute certain percentage of inflight magazine revenue for supporting the children’s orphanage looked after by Nepal Disabled Association officials.

Dr. Kailash Kumar Bhandari expressed his deep gratitude to Himalaya Airlines and said “We highly appreciate and acknowledge this humanitarian and generous work of Himalaya and we are obliged with Himalaya Airlines for a great start for collaboration with Nepal Orthopedic Hospital.”

The event marked a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership of Himalaya Airlines and the healthcare community in Nepal. During the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline has made significant contributions to various hospitals, NGOs and healthcare organizations of Nepal supplying Vero cell Vaccines, COVID-19 essential medical equipment and supplies such as ventilators, PCR testing machines, infrared thermometers, PPEs, and surgical masks etc. The airline's unwavering dedication to society's well-being further exemplifies its core values and commitment to the community and people of Nepal.

NDA - Nepal Orthopedic Hospital was established in the premises of the Nepal Disabled Association (NDA) at the Khagendra New Life Centre in Jorpati in Kathmandu in August 1998 to ensure and fulfill the need for quality orthopedic care with least cost and charity to the needy people. It is Nepal’s first and only charitable, not for profit Hospital where poor and low-income patients are treated free of cost as well.

