Deepak Malhotra Denies Media Reports About His Involvement In Gold Smuggling

July 21, 2023, 9:17 a.m.

Malhotra denied his involvement in the case, in which the Department of Customs seized one quintal of gold at the TIA on Wednesday, at a press conference held on Thursday.

He emphasized that his family and business operate in complete line with Nepali law and denied having any involvement in the successful customs clearance of the gold at the airport.

Malhotra further stated unequivocally that he is not acquainted with or connected to any of the people named in the media allegations.

