Kul Man Ghising, the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), has added a new accomplishment to his résumé by finishing the 220 kV Hetauda-Bhartpur Transmission project, which had been abandoned for 15 years.

The completion of the 75-kilometer-long, strategically crucial project to move power from the west to the east is very important for MD Ghising because he pledged to do so during his second term. He also promised to upgrade the distribution system.

The project's completion will be significant since it will replace Nepal's only other line that is more than 45 years old, the 132 kV East West Transmission line.

Another accomplishment for MD Ghising is the completion of a 132 kV transmission line on the Chamelia-Saule-Attaria circuit. The second circuit of the operational 132 KV Chamelia-Saule-Attaria transmission line has a 250 MW transmission capacity.

The charging of the second circuit of the Chamelia-Saule-Attaria 132 kV transmission line, which was built to connect the Darchula and Bajhang districts' hydroelectric projects to the national grid, will improve the quality of power supply in the Sudurpaschim.

By finishing two significant projects to evacuate the electricity and transmit from one purpose to another, MD Ghising has demonstrated that he valued his words and pledges after publicly promising to finish delayed transmission lines and distribution projects.

Hetauda-Bharaptpur

The 220 KV transmission line between Hetaunda and Bharatpur is now in use. The Hetouda-Bharatpur-Bardghat 220 KV transmission line project has completed the Hetouda-Bharatpur section.

The 73 km long, twin circuit 220 KV transmission line has been charged by the Nepal Electricity Authority and is now operational at 132 KV.

The 220 KV transmission line between the new Bharatpur substation at Amptari, Bharatpur metropolitan city of Chitwan, and the old Hetouda substation in Chowkitol, Hetouda submetropolitan city of Makwanpur, has been charged at 132 kV.

About 170 MW of power can be provided from Hetauda to Bharatpur and from Bharatpur to Hetaunda after the commissioning of the Hetaunda-Bharatpur section transmission line.

The original 132 kV transmission line was only producing roughly 90 megawatts of electricity. The Hetaunda-Bharatpur section's commissioning will make it easier to increase the amount of energy in that region.

The Hetouda-Bharatpur-Bardghat transmission line project was initiated to strengthen and reliably supply electricity to the hydropower project that would be constructed in the western area of Nepal.

With funding from the Nepali government and authorities as well as a concessional loan from the World Bank, the project was launched in 2008. There were two sections to the project: Hetaunda-Bharatpur and Bharatpur-Bardghat.

Local challenges with building the transmission line, issues with land acquisition, hold-ups with clearing the forest area and chopping trees, poor performance by the contractor business, etc. all had an impact on the project's construction.

The remaining work was completed with funding from the government and authorities after the World Bank withdrew from the project in October 2078.

Two 220 KV four circuit (multi-circuit) towers are being built under the Hetaunda-Bharatpur section to transport the line to the substation that is still under construction in Hetaunda sub-metropolitan city-11 thanabryang. The project's manager, Santosh Sah, predicted that the work would be finished by August of next year.

The Hetaunda-Bharatpur segment was to be built, and a contract for its construction was signed in February 2065 between the Indian company Icom Tel. However, the authorities breached the terms of the agreement and seized the 3.57 million US dollars that the corporation had kept as a performance guarantee after delaying the construction of the crucial transmission line. Similar to that, the authority also decided to levy a 1.6 million dollar advance punishment for the delay in the project. After then, a fresh bid was requested, and in May 2077, a fresh contract was agreed upon.

Within July, the Bharatpur-Bardghat segment

By July of next year, a segment of the Bharatpur-Bardghat 220kV transmission line connecting Bharatpur in Chitwan with Bardghat in Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta East) would be operational.

The building of two towers in this section of Nawalparasi Vinayi Triveni Rural Municipality-2 Dumkibas was halted in March 2077 as a result of local opposition and an interim decision from the Supreme Court. The transmission line's construction was unable to be finished as a result.

Following the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the writ and its agreement with the residents, the tower's construction began. The tower has now been constructed. The 1.7 kilometre wire has been begun. When it became unable to transfer further energy from Bharatpur to Bardghat because of the disturbance in Dumkibas of Nawalparasi, the administration charged the finished portion through an alternative arrangement. The transmission line's limited capacity has resulted in a current issue with the flow of energy from Bharatpur to Wardghat.

Chamelia-Saule-Attaria

After five years of completion of the project, a 132 kV transmission line on the Chamelia-Saule-Attaria circuit is also charged.

The Chamelia-Saule-Attaria 132 KV transmission line's second circuit is in use and has a 250 MW transmission capacity.

The Chamelia-Saule-Attaria 132 kV transmission line's second circuit, which was constructed to transfer the electricity generated by the hydroelectric projects in the Darchula and Bajhang districts to the national grid, has now been placed into use.

The second circuit of the 132 KV double circuit transmission line starting from Balanch in Shailyashikhar municipality of Darchula and ending at Attaria substation in Godavari municipality of Kailali through Baitadi, Dadeldhura, and Doti has been put into operation. The transmission line is 131 kilometers long.

The 30 MW Chamelia hydropower plant in Darchula, developed by the Nepal Electricity Authority, had its first circuit of the transmission line operational as of 2073.

The tower constructions of the transmission line were constructed for double circuit with the assistance of a concessional loan from the Korean Exim Bank. However, the project only created and activated one circuit. The government of Nepal invested roughly 60 million rupees to construct the second circuit and bring the line into service.

According to Kulman Ghising, Managing Director of the authority, another circuit was established because only one circuit could not deliver the electricity generated by the hydropower projects that have been built and would be built in that area.

The door has been opened for the building of hydroelectric projects in the rivers of the Darchula and Bajhang districts in the far west, according to MD Ghising, following the installation of the transmission line infrastructure by the Chamelia Hydroelectric Project. In addition, when the power generated there is delivered locally, the voltage will be increased in the Kohalpur West region of the Banke district. Currently, the infrastructure has been established for electricity generation up to 250 megawatts produced in that area.

Currently, the 132 KV Chamelia-Saule-Attaria transmission line is supplied with power from projects developed by the government and the private sector totaling roughly 110 megawatts. Private sector projects totaling 50 megawatts are now being connected.

To guarantee a consistent and dependable supply of electricity in the steep regions of the far western provinces, a 132-33 KV substation is being operated at Syaule in Dadeldhura. Dadeldhura, Darjula, Doti, Vaitadi, and Achham have received electricity from Balanch substation via Syule substation. There, electricity use amounts to about 6 megawatts.

Locally, electricity is provided by Syaule substation; the remainder is transported to Attaria substation and fed into the national transmission network. Around 80 and 200 MW of electricity are required by the western region in winter and summer, respectively, from Kohalpur.

From the fiscal year 2074–2075, work on the second circuit of the 132 KV Chamelia–Saule–Attaria transmission line began. The project's director, Anil Adhikari, said that some delays in the work were caused by the covid-19 epidemic and villagers in the Dadeldhura and Darchula districts who had previously obtained compensation for their obstruction of the pulling of the second circuit's wire.