British Council IELTS Launches “IELTS Ready: Premium”.

British Council IELTS in Nepal launches a new service, IELTS Ready: Premium, providing innovative support for those preparing to take an IELTS test with the British Council.

The new platform will provide personalized IELTS resources to British Council test takers according to their progress, including 40 IELTS mock tests, recorded classes and will be fully supported by native English-speaking IELTS experts. Test takers can perfect their IELTS preparation with practice tests in both timed and untimed formats, with all answers analyzed to inform the most useful exercises for test-takers to practice.

The IELTS Ready: Premium platform is powered by Guided e-Learning (GEL),a leading provider of digital learning in English Language Teaching based in London.

Test takers will also be able to access writing practice with model answers to show what examiners are looking for to achieve required scores, Feedback from IELTS experts on every reading and listening question, Tailored support to target areas where test takers need to improve and Familiarization videos so test takers are prepared for their test.

Test takers receive unlimited free access to IELTS Ready: Premium from the time they register for IELTS with the British Council up to their test.

During a successful pilot period, the platform achieved high levels of user satisfaction and engagement amongst test takers.97% of users said it helped them achieve their desired score and 98% said they would recommend the service to others.

Maxim Raimann, General Manager at the British Council Nepal, said: “We want to give our IELTS test takers every tool we can to achieve their ambitions of living, working or studying overseas.

“We are therefore excited to launch IELTS Ready: Premium, to help them feel fully prepared and have the best chance to fulfil those dreams.”

About British Council IELTS

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration. More than 11,500 organizations globally trust IELTS. These organisations include educational institutions, employers, governments and professional bodies.

IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English. Find out more about IELTS here: www.ielts.org

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021-22 we reached 650 million people.

About Guided e-Learning (GEL)Guided e-Learning (GEL) is a leading provider of digital learning in English Language Teaching based in London. Working with many of the top ELT providers worldwide, and with more than 15 years of experience, GEL is proud to have supported millions of students in achieving their English language goals. GEL provides two main products, GEL IELTS prep and GEL net for English language schools.