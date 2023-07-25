Weather Forest: Heavy Rain With Thunder Amd Lightening Is Likely In Madhesh, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

With Axis of Monsoon Trough in average places of south, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. and at one or two places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim tonight.