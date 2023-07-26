Bottlers Nepal Limited Awarded Gold for Best Presented Annual Report 2022

Bottlers Nepal Limited (BNL) has been awarded Gold for the Best Presented Annual Report (BPA) 2022 under the Manufacturing Sector category in an event organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal (ICAN). The award was presented to BNL for its outstanding presentation, detailed disclosure, and transparency of information presented in the annual accounts for the fiscal year 2078/79.Bottlers Nepal (Terai) Ltd (BNTL) had also been recognized with a Merit Award by ICAN in the same category for 2022.

Bottlers Nepal Limited and Bottlers Nepal Terai Limited take pride in corporate governance and compliance.

“Bottlers Nepal understands the importance of transparency with all our stakeholders including our suppliers, customers, and shareholders. Corporate Governance and compliance are part of our DNA of our internal processes and global Coca-Cola system, which we follow conscientiously. We are humbled to be recognized for our efforts.”

The award was presented by the Hon. Finance Minister Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat to Ashok Mandal, Finance Controller of Bottlers Nepal Limited at a function held by ICAN.