Bottlers Nepal Limited Awarded Gold for Best Presented Annual Report 2022

Bottlers Nepal Limited Awarded Gold for Best Presented Annual Report 2022

July 26, 2023, 11:45 a.m.

Bottlers Nepal Limited (BNL) has been awarded Gold for the Best Presented Annual Report (BPA) 2022 under the Manufacturing Sector category in an event organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal (ICAN). The award was presented to BNL for its outstanding presentation, detailed disclosure, and transparency of information presented in the annual accounts for the fiscal year 2078/79.Bottlers Nepal (Terai) Ltd (BNTL) had also been recognized with a Merit Award by ICAN in the same category for 2022.

Bottlers Nepal Limited and Bottlers Nepal Terai Limited take pride in corporate governance and compliance.

“Bottlers Nepal understands the importance of transparency with all our stakeholders including our suppliers, customers, and shareholders. Corporate Governance and compliance are part of our DNA of our internal processes and global Coca-Cola system, which we follow conscientiously. We are humbled to be recognized for our efforts.”

The award was presented by the Hon. Finance Minister Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat to Ashok Mandal, Finance Controller of Bottlers Nepal Limited at a function held by ICAN.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates
Jul 26, 2023
NIMB Bags EUROMONDY Awards
Jul 26, 2023
Nepal Faced Several Challenges Like Lack Of Adequate Storage, Markets And Cold Stores: PM Prachanda
Jul 26, 2023
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang Ousted After Absence
Jul 26, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini And Bagmati Province
Jul 26, 2023

More on Economy

NIMB Bags EUROMONDY Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
New Monetary Policy Publishes, Certain Relief To Share Market And Real Estates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Finish The 220 kV Kaligandaki Corridor Transmission Line Project On Schedule: MD Kul Man Ghising: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
Power Supply Will Be Shut Down For Eight Hours Saturday In Some Areas In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
HETAUDA-BHARATPUR TRANSMISSION LINE: Strategically Important By A Correspondent 5 days, 1 hour ago
India Has Imposed A Ban On Rice Exports By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
Nepal Faced Several Challenges Like Lack Of Adequate Storage, Markets And Cold Stores: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
Russian President Putin Plans To Visit China In October, Says Kremlin Official By Agencies Jul 26, 2023
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang Ousted After Absence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
British Council IELTS Launches “IELTS Ready: Premium”. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75