NIMB Bags EUROMONDY Awards

Nepal Investment Mega Bank bags the prestigious EUROMONEY– Awards for Excellence for the third time

July 26, 2023, 9:45 a.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) is honoured to have won the “Best Bank in Nepal” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023. Euromoney is a British based esteemed international financial publication. This is NIMB’s third time receiving this prestigious accolade having won it on two previous occasions (2018 & 2021). NIMB has bagged this award on the basis of its performance and strategic growth throughout the year. By providing tailor-made products and services and branchless banking to its clients, NIMB has been credited by Euromoney with ramping up financial inclusion throughout the country.

Providing loans at a concessional rate to ex-Army personnel, servicemen and their families, through the Deprived Sector Lending program, is another reason why NIMB has been awarded this year, as stated by Euromoney on their official website.

The Bank’s Paid-up Capital stands at NPR 34.12 Billion, and has one of the strongest financial standings amongst the Nepalese commercial banks, with the highest Shareholder’s Fund of NPR 59.95 Billion in the country. NIMB has been catering to its 3 Million+ valued customers from 296 Branches, 280 ATMs, 62 Extension Counters, and 107 Branchless Banking Counters. The Bank, being the recipient of 7 ‘Bank of the Year’ awards for exemplary service and business, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Bank with Credit Rating ‘A’ from ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal).

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bottlers Nepal Limited Awarded Gold for Best Presented Annual Report 2022
Jul 26, 2023
Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates
Jul 26, 2023
Nepal Faced Several Challenges Like Lack Of Adequate Storage, Markets And Cold Stores: PM Prachanda
Jul 26, 2023
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang Ousted After Absence
Jul 26, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini And Bagmati Province
Jul 26, 2023

More on Economy

Bottlers Nepal Limited Awarded Gold for Best Presented Annual Report 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
New Monetary Policy Publishes, Certain Relief To Share Market And Real Estates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Finish The 220 kV Kaligandaki Corridor Transmission Line Project On Schedule: MD Kul Man Ghising: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
Power Supply Will Be Shut Down For Eight Hours Saturday In Some Areas In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
HETAUDA-BHARATPUR TRANSMISSION LINE: Strategically Important By A Correspondent 5 days, 1 hour ago
India Has Imposed A Ban On Rice Exports By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
Nepal Faced Several Challenges Like Lack Of Adequate Storage, Markets And Cold Stores: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
Russian President Putin Plans To Visit China In October, Says Kremlin Official By Agencies Jul 26, 2023
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang Ousted After Absence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
British Council IELTS Launches “IELTS Ready: Premium”. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75