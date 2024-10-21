Special Discount At 'Hard Rock Cafe' For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL)

Oct. 21, 2024, 11:27 p.m.

The customers of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited will get a special discount at 'Hard Rock Cafe'.

According to the agreement between Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Limited and 'Hard Rock Cafe', Kathmandu, NIMB customers will be given 10% special discount on food and beverages (non-alcoholic).

Design.jpeg

To get the discount, the customer has to pay through NIMB Debit/Credit Card or NIMB Smart App (Mobile Banking).

The bank has been giving various discounts and facilities to customers to encourage payment using digital means. The details of the discount are available on the official website of the bank: https://www.nimb.com.np/personal-banking/offers

