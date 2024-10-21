FNCCI President Dhakal's Commitment To Cooperate With Syangja's Oranges And Potential Tourism Promotion Programs

FNCCI President Dhakal's Commitment To Cooperate With Syangja's Oranges And Potential Tourism Promotion Programs

Oct. 21, 2024, 10:54 p.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has expressed his commitment to cooperate with possible plans and programs related to the promotion of oranges, coffee and tourism in Syangja.

In the program organized by the Syangja District Industry and Commerce Association, President Dhakal informed that an investment company worth 10 billion rupees has been established and has started work, and said that a positive message can also be spread through domestic investment.

He said, "The business partners of the district are looking for investment opportunities, if they are to be integrated, there will be no problem of Puji."

President Dhakal said, "Deposits in the bank are sufficient at this time, the interest rate has decreased a lot. At this time, the message should be spread that there is an investment opportunity in Nepal itself."

He informed that during this period of one and a half years, they have been conducting continuous campaigns inside and outside the country to promote investment and informed that the government has revised 8 laws to create an investment friendly environment.

