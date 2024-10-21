Global IME Bank and Austria's University of Innsbruck signed a Cooperation Agreement To Promote Building Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN) Project

An agreement has been concluded between the Global IME Bank and the University of Innsbruck in Austria under the Switch Asia Grant Program to promote energy efficient techniques and practices for the construction of sustainable housing buildings under the Building Energy Efficiency in

Nepal (BEEN) project.

With the financial support of the European Union, the project is led by the University of Innsbruck, Austria, in partnership with MinErgy Pvt. Ltd. (Nepal), Green Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Asociación Española de Normalización (Spain).

The agreement was signed by Asim Karmacharya, Head of Green and Sustainable Banking of the Bank, and the representative of the University of Innsbruck and head of the project Dr. Daniel Nair.

Global IME Bank has been implementing "Green Home Loan" special loan scheme to promote sustainable housing. According to the bank, this agreement will help to enhance technical capacity and promote sustainable and energy efficient buildings.

Considering the convenience of its customers, the bank has been introducing various timely schemes to the customers.

Global IME Bank is honored as the best bank of Nepal in two categories under Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024. In addition, Global IME Bank has been honored in different categories by various renowned national and international institutions.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with branch network in all 77 districts of the country. The bank has more than 1,000 service centers including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 255 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

Global IME Bank is a bank that provides banking services for all, which has been providing excellent services to all its customers through plans with various services and facilities.