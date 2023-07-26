Ring Of Transmission Lines To Connect Five Substations In Parasi Industrial Area

Electricity for the industries in the Parasi region is being provided through a ring of transmission lines connecting five substations.

For the power supply of the Butwal, Sunwal, Gandak, and Hakui 132 kV and New Butwal 220 kV substation pairs in the Parasi area, which has a lot of room for industrial growth, a ring of transmission lines will be built.

In order to meet the growing demand for electricity in the Bhairahwa Industrial Corridor of Parasi and Rupandehi, the Nepal Electricity Authority has advanced the construction of a Sunwal-Hakui 132 kV double circuit transmission line. This will increase the transmission capacity, reduce technical leakage, and provide reliable and high-quality electricity.

Transmission lines for 33 kV double circuit Gandak-Parasi and 33 KV single circuit Butwal-Jamire (Sunwal) are both in use. The first of the 33 kV double circuit's three extra feeders, which will deliver local electricity from the Sunwal substation, is now operational. The double circuit line was officially opened by Kulman Ghising, the Authority's executive director.

According to Ghising, infrastructure for a sufficient, dependable, and high-quality electrical supply for the surrounding businesses and households has been established with the commissioning of the new line. He gave the order to finish building the two 33 kV double circuit feeders that were under construction right away. Previously, electricity was locally provided to the nearby steel and cement industry by three 33 kV feeders from Sunwal substation. Additionally, 11 kV feeder lines have been taken out of the substation.

Currently, the cement, steel, and other large and minor enterprises operating in the Parasi area use roughly 75 megawatts of electricity. It is anticipated that 150 megawatts of power will be used in that region, of which 40 megawatts will be used to increase the capacity of both newly established and existing companies. Additionally, it is anticipated that the region, including Bhairahwa in the Rupandehi district, will need about 300 megawatts of electricity.

The Kaligandaki Corridor 220 kV transmission line will carry the electricity generated by the hydropower projects that will be constructed on the Kaligandaki and its tributaries to the new Butwal substation at Sunwal Municipality-13 Bhumhi in Nawalparasi. The Kaligandaki Corridor is currently being built with the intention of having it operational by this July.

Additionally, energy will be sent to the new Butwal substation via the 220 kV transmission lines Hetaunda-Bharatpur-Bardghat and Bardghat-New Butwal.

The new Butwal substation will develop into yet another significant hub for the region's electrical supply and for the exchange of electricity between Nepal and India.

The 132 kV Hetaunda-Bharatpur 220 KV transmission line is now operational. Both the new Butwal-Bardghat line and the Bharatpur-Bardghat transmission line are expected to be finished by the end of this year, in December.

Due to a capacity issue on the East-West 132 KV transmission line, electricity flow from Bharatpur to West (Butwal) is currently problematic. After the 220 kV Hetaunda-Bharatpur-Bardghat and Bardghat-New Butwal transmission lines are built, the issue would be resolved.