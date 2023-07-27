Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma.

Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma.

July 27, 2023, 7:45 p.m.

Park Taeyoung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, makes a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma at the Nepal Army Headquarter.

COAS General Sharma and the Korean ambassador discussed issues of bilateral and mutual concern. The Nepal Army hopes that this type of conference will help to deepen existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Honors Mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil
Jul 27, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini
Jul 27, 2023
Ring Of Transmission Lines To Connect Five Substations In Parasi Industrial Area
Jul 26, 2023
Bottlers Nepal Limited Awarded Gold for Best Presented Annual Report 2022
Jul 26, 2023
Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates
Jul 26, 2023

More on National

PM Prachanda Visited Olympic Stadium By Agencies 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Honors Mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepal Faced Several Challenges Like Lack Of Adequate Storage, Markets And Cold Stores: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
British Council IELTS Launches “IELTS Ready: Premium”. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
PM Prachanda Meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

People's Movement At Rasuwagadhi Increases By Agencies Jul 27, 2023
North Korea's Kim Jong Un meets Russia's Shoigu By Agencies Jul 27, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2023
Reflection: Recalling The Plight Of Nepali Travelers At Indian Airport By Dr Sanjaya Gajurel Jul 26, 2023
Ring Of Transmission Lines To Connect Five Substations In Parasi Industrial Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
From Tradition To Green Innovation: Painting A Sustainable Future By Akriti Rana Jul 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75