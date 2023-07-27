Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma.

Park Taeyoung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, makes a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma at the Nepal Army Headquarter.
COAS General Sharma and the Korean ambassador discussed issues of bilateral and mutual concern. The Nepal Army hopes that this type of conference will help to deepen existing bilateral relations between the two countries.
VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75