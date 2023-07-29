Chaudhary, Hamal And Mishra’s Stories Win EU Human Rights Journalist Award 2023

Chaudhary, Hamal And Mishra’s Stories Win EU Human Rights Journalist Award 2023

July 29, 2023, 4:13 p.m.

The EU in Nepal announces the result of the ‘EU Human Rights Journalist Award 2023’. The articles & news reports of the following journalists have been selected among the top three out of all the entries.EU Link

“Congratulations to the winners of the ‘EU Human Rights Journalists Award’ who have been selected for a weeklong learning tour to Brussels in autumn this year. Thanks to all journalists who participated in the competition,” tweets EU Nepal.

The winners are Dhangadhi based journalist Kalimaiya Kumari Chaudhary (Unnati Chaudhary) from sandhaann.com, Chandani Hamal of Gorkhapatra Daily, and Aashish Kumar Mishra from The Rising Nepal Daily.

According to a press release issued by Kathmandu Press and information team of the Delegation to Nepal, the winners will be contacted in the coming weeks and will be invited to join a week-long learning tour to Brussels.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal receives over 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines donated by France through the COVAX Facility
Jul 29, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions
Jul 29, 2023
Ambassador Kikuta Hopes That JDS Fellow Would Enjoy A Good Learning Environment In Japan
Jul 28, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely at Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
Jul 28, 2023
Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma.
Jul 27, 2023

More on National

Ambassador Kikuta Hopes That JDS Fellow Would Enjoy A Good Learning Environment In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Climate Change Loss And Damage: Empowering Low-Income Countries And Redressing Power Imbalances Now By Arup Rajouria 1 day, 7 hours ago
PM Returns Home By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
PM Prachanda Visited Olympic Stadium By Agencies 2 days ago
Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Honors Mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal receives over 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines donated by France through the COVAX Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2023
World Tiger Day 2023: Nepal’s Remarkable Progress By Agencies Jul 29, 2023
Russia Ready To Look For Ways Towards Peaceful Ukrainian Settlement: Putin By Agencies Jul 29, 2023
G20 Environment Ministers Fail To Reach Joint Statement By Agencies Jul 29, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2023
JDS Program Is A Vital Step Toward Increasing Nepalese Civil Service Capacity By Shreedhar Gautam Jul 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75