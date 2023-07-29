Chaudhary, Hamal And Mishra’s Stories Win EU Human Rights Journalist Award 2023

The EU in Nepal announces the result of the ‘EU Human Rights Journalist Award 2023’. The articles & news reports of the following journalists have been selected among the top three out of all the entries.EU Link

“Congratulations to the winners of the ‘EU Human Rights Journalists Award’ who have been selected for a weeklong learning tour to Brussels in autumn this year. Thanks to all journalists who participated in the competition,” tweets EU Nepal.

The winners are Dhangadhi based journalist Kalimaiya Kumari Chaudhary (Unnati Chaudhary) from sandhaann.com, Chandani Hamal of Gorkhapatra Daily, and Aashish Kumar Mishra from The Rising Nepal Daily.

According to a press release issued by Kathmandu Press and information team of the Delegation to Nepal, the winners will be contacted in the coming weeks and will be invited to join a week-long learning tour to Brussels.