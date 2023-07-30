Nepal Imported Apple Worth Rs. 7 Billion

July 30, 2023, 8:20 a.m.

Nepal imported apples worth Rs. 7 billion in last fiscal year. Out of total Rs. 16.1 billion total import of fruits by Nepal, apple share 44 percent of total fruit import.

Among the fruits imported, apple import was the highest during the review period. The share of apples in the total fruits import stood at 44 per cent.Fruits worth Rs. 16.16 billion have been imported during the last fiscal year 2022/23.

According to annual trade statistics of the Department of Customs, the country has imported fruits, including bananas, apples, guavas, mangoes, oranges, grapes, papayas and pomegranates, among others, worth Rs. 16.16 billion in the last fiscal year.

The statistics showed that the import of fruits was 8 per cent lower during the last fiscal year 2022/23 than in the previous fiscal year 2021/22. The fruits worth Rs. 17.46 billion had entered the country in the previous fiscal year 2021/22.

Similarly, the country had spent Rs. 16.52 billion for the import of fruits in the fiscal year 2020/21 and Rs. 14.90 billion in the fiscal year 2019/20.

Amar Baniya, president of Nepal Fruit Wholesalers Association, said that the import of fruits has decreased this year due to the increase in local production and the decreased consumption reports The Rising Nepal.

