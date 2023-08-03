Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki and Bagmati

With the effect of monsoon and Axis of Monsoon Trough in an average place in eastern region, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places tonight.