Prime Minister of India Modi Speaks With PM of Nepal Prachanda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephone conversation today.
According to a press release issued by Office of Prime Minister of India, the two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation they followed-up on discussions held during Prime Minister Prachand’s recent visit to India
“The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed-up on discussions held during Prime Minister Prachand’s recent visit to India from 31 May to 3 June 2023, so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries,” said a press release.
Nepal, a close and friendly neighbor, is a key partner in India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy. This telephone conversation continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries.
